Vaccine diplomacy: China has stolen a march over India

“When Oxford University’s Jenner Institute appeared as a frontrunner in the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine, and stated that they intended to allow any manufacturer anywhere the rights to the jab, the global health community thought India would do the job of supplying the vaccine to COVAX and developing countries. However, Oxford changed course and allowed exclusive licensing of Covisheild to just one producer in India," said Leena Menghaney a lawyer with MSF India, an independent medical humanitarian organization. “Without adequate pressure from the Indian government for more of its manufacturers to receive the licence and adequate investment into its scale-up, the developing world quickly ran out of vaccine doses. India’s second wave and the resulting humanitarian crisis led to the decision to vaccinate its entire adult population. The problems of a single company having the right to produce, and inadequate early investments in the scale-up also led to Covaxin shortages in India. The Indian government could have done much more planning last year. So now, all it is going to do is catch up," she added.