In Feb, airlines carried more flyers per day than ever before1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 07:16 PM IST
The full-month figure in February was only the 11th highest ever, but that was because of a shorter month. A daily average of 431,000 passengers took flights in February, higher than even the pre-pandemic levels
A record high number of Indians travelled by domestic airlines per day on an average in February, surpassing the previous high of November 2019 before the pandemic-related threat brought the aviation industry to a standstill, shows a Mint analysis of data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
