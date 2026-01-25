In first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of 2026, PM Modi taps into viral 2016 trend, highlights India’s startup journey – key takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 130th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, 25 January. This was first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ addressed by the prime minister in 2026.

The prime minister began his address mentioning Republic Day (Monday) and the National Voters' Day being celebrated on Sunday.

"This is the first 'Mann Ki Baat' of the year 2026. Tomorrow, on 26 January, we will all celebrate Republic Day. It was on this day that our Constitution came into force. The day of 26 January gives us an opportunity to pay tribute to the makers of our Constitution. Today, 25 January, is also a very important day. Today is 'National Voters' Day'. The voter is the soul of democracy," the prime minister said.

2016 Viral Trend PM Modi also mentioned the recent viral trend on social media about 2016 memories.

“These days I am seeing an interesting trend on social media. People are reliving their memories of the year 2016. In the same spirit, today I too would like to share one of my memories with you,” the prime minister said.

“Ten years ago, in January 2016, we embarked upon an ambitious journey. We had realised then that even if it were a small one, it was very important for the future of the country for the young generation. Today, India has turned into the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. These startups are out of the box; they are working in sectors that were unimaginable even 10 years ago,” he said.

Recently, a trend, called "2026 is the new 2016," took over social media feeds, with throwback photos of celebrities, friends, and personal memories taking center stage.

The trend emerged as many social media users reminisced about 2016, a year known for its iconic moments, memes, and music. People fondly recalled popular events from that year, such as the Mannequin Challenge, the musical Hamilton, and the scary clown sighting.

Some people even referred to 2016 as pre-Trump era. Donald Trump began his first term as president of the United States in 2017.

Prime Minister Modi said with India emerging as one of the fastest-growing economies and a thriving startup ecosystem, the time has come to prioritise quality and make excellence the national benchmark.

"AI, space, nuclear energy, semiconductors, mobility, green hydrogen, biotechnology, you name it, and you'll find one Indian start-up or the other working in that sector. I salute all my young friends who are associated with one startup or the other, or want to start one of their own. Let us resolve to improve the quality of whatever we manufacture. Be it our textiles, technology, electronics, or packaging, the connotation of an Indian product should become 'top quality'. Let us make excellence our benchmark," he added.

Here are some key highlights from PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat':

“Benoy Das, a resident of Cooch Behar, West Bengal, has single-handedly worked to make his district green. Benoy Das ji has planted thousands of trees. He has often borne the entire cost of purchasing, planting, and caring for the saplings. Where necessary, he has collaborated with local people, students, and municipal bodies. Through his efforts, the greenery along the roadsides has further improved.”

"Jagdish Prasad Ahirwar ji, from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh, serves as a beat-guard in the forest. Once he realised that information about many medicinal plants in the forest was not systematically recorded anywhere. Jagdish ji began identifying and recording medicinal plants. He identified over 125 medicinal plants. He collected photograph and information about name, usage and location of each plant. The Forest Department compiled the information and published it as a book."

Indian Festivals “The family system in India is an important part of our tradition. It is viewed with great curiosity in many countries around the world. In many countries, such family systems are highly respected. Just a few days ago, my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, visited India. He conveyed to me that the UAE is celebrating 2026 as the Year of the Family.”

Today, India has turned into the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, PM Modi said.

“Indian festivals are celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy in every corner of the world. Our brothers and sisters of Indian origin, play a vital role in maintaining the cultural vibrancy of all kinds. Our Indian community in Malaysia is also doing commendable work in this regard.”

“There are more than 500 Tamil schools in Malaysia. In addition to teaching the Tamil language, other subjects are also taught in Tamil. Furthermore, along with Telugu and Punjabi there's also a lot of focus on other Indian languages.”

AI Impact Summit "One society plays a major role in strengthening the historical and cultural ties between India and Malaysia. Its name is 'Malaysia India Heritage Society'...Last month, the "Lal Paad Saree" iconic walk was organised in Malaysia. This sari has had a special connection to our culture of Bengal. This event set a record for the largest number of people wearing this sari, which was recorded in the Malaysian Book of Records"

Let us resolve to improve the quality of whatever we manufacture. The connotation of an Indian product should become 'top quality'.

"Bhajans and kirtans have been the soul of our culture for centuries. Today's youth have incorporated the spirit of devotion into their experiences and lifestyles. Large numbers of the youth are gathering in different cities across the country. The stage is decorated. There is all the pomp and show, and the atmosphere is no less than a concert. But what is being sung there is a Bhajan. This trend is being called 'bhajan clubbing' today, and it's becoming increasingly popular, especially among Gen Z."

"The India AI Impact Summit is going to be held next month. Experts from across the world, especially those from the field of technology, will come to India for this summit. This summit will also highlight India's progress and achievements in the world of AI."

