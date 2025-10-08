'Such acts amount to spreading anarchy': CJI's mother reacts to shoe-hurling attack in Supreme Court

Kamaltai Gavai, the mother of Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, has condemned the shoe-hurling incident inside the Supreme Court on Monday. The 84-year0old activist called the incident an ‘assault on the Constitution’ and an attempt to create “anarchy in the country”.

This is the first public response from the CJI’s mother since the attack. The accused advocate tried to hurl the shoe towards the dais during case mentions before a bench headed by the CJI. Security personnel, however, immediately intervened and escorted the man out.

Also Read | Who is Ajeet Bharti? YouTuber faces scrutiny for remarks against CJI BR Gavai

The accused lawyer Rakesh Kishore, however, has defended his actions, citing emotional distress and hurt over previous remarks by the CJI. The Bar Council of India suspended Kishore’s licence with immediate effect.

As he was being removed from the courtroom, Kishore shouted, “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge” (We will not tolerate any insult to Sanatan), apparently referring to remarks made during the hearing of the Khajuraho Vishnu idol restoration case.

A day after the dramatic incident in the Supreme Court, the 71-year-old lawyer said he was “deeply hurt” by CJI BR Gavai’s remarks during a prior hearing concerning a religious matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted to the incident and said that the attempted attack on the Chief Justice of India had ‘angered every Indian’.

‘Insult our Constitution’ Speaking to reporters in Amravati on Tuesday, a day after the incident, Kamaltai said such acts amount to spreading anarchy. "Every citizen has the right to express disagreement, but no one has the right to take the law into their own hands. We must protect the dignity of our democratic institutions,” she said.

“This is not just a personal attack but part of a poisonous ideology that must be checked before it spreads. Such incidents insult our Constitution and disgrace our nation. Anyone acting against the Constitution must face strict punishment,” she was quoted as saying in Hindustan Times.

The CJI’s mother reaffirmed her faith in Dr BR Ambedkar’s vision and said, “Babasaheb Ambedkar gave us an inclusive Constitution based on the principle of ‘live and let live’. No one has the right to create disorder. I urge people to resolve their issues peacefully and through constitutional means.”

Every citizen has the right to express disagreement, but no one has the right to take the law into their own hands.

The remarks come just days after Kamaltai declined an invitation to attend the RSS centenary celebrations in Amravati following backlash from Dalit groups. She however had cited health reasons for not attending the RSS event.

Justice Gavai who took over as CJI on May is the second person from the Dalit community and first Buddhist to become Chief Justice of India. Before him, former CJI KG Balakrishnan became the first Dalit CJI in 2007. Balakrishnan served for three years.