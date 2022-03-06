In focus this week: Election results, Ukraine updates

Since the recognition by the United Nations (UN) in 1977, International Women’s Day (8 March) has attained an official status. In India, as everywhere else across the globe, events on this day will mark hope and change, and will also highlight the harsh realities that women face. India is still far behind most other countries on gender equality, ranking 123 among 162 countries on the UN’s gender inequality index in 2019. Women’s education and reproductive health issues have gained focus in the last few decades but representation of women in politics and the workforce remains dismal. Not only is the female labour force participation rate in 2019 very low at 21%, it has also regressed from 32% in 2005. A 2021 report by the World Economic Forum showed that gender inequities widened more in India than the global average between 2020 and 2021, largely due to a fall on the political empowerment subindex.