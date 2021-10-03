In focus this week: RBI monetary policy, mutual funds data, US jobs

A moderation in retail inflation for the second straight month in August sets a comfortable backdrop for the monetary policy committee (MPC) when it meets this week. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) rate-setting panel is expected to continue with its accommodative policy even as the economy shows signs of recovery. A decision is expected on Friday. Not only have the last two inflation prints been below the 6% upper target, they have also undershot RBI’s projection for the ongoing quarter. Analysts expect a cut in inflation projections in the meeting. All eyes will likely be on the policy statement to gauge the MPC’s voting pattern and signs of emerging dissent. External member Jayanth Varma has been the lone hawk in recent meetings, which could be in conflict with recent dovish remarks by RBI deputy governor Michael Patra. Analysts will look for communication on the beginning of policy normalization as demand-side inflationary pressures take hold in the coming months.

