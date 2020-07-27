In FY20, Centre released 1,65,302 crore as GST compensation to states/UTs

In FY20, Centre released ₹1,65,302 crore as GST compensation to states/UTs1 min read . 06:23 PM IST
To release compensation for FY20, govt used balance of cess collected during 2017-18 & 2018-19
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
To release compensation for FY20, govt used balance of cess collected during 2017-18 & 2018-19
Central Government has recently released GST Compensation of ₹13,806 crore to Ssates for March 2020. Taking this amount into account, entire compensation upto 2019-20 has been released to states. The total amount of compensation released for the year 2019-20 is ₹1,65,302 crore whereas the amount of cess collected during the year 2019-20 was ₹95,444 crore, said Ministry of Finance on Monday.
Central Government has recently released GST Compensation of ₹13,806 crore to Ssates for March 2020. Taking this amount into account, entire compensation upto 2019-20 has been released to states. The total amount of compensation released for the year 2019-20 is ₹1,65,302 crore whereas the amount of cess collected during the year 2019-20 was ₹95,444 crore, said Ministry of Finance on Monday.
To release the compensation for 2019-20, balance of cess amount collected during 2017-18 and 2018-19 was also utilised. In addition, Centre had transferred ₹33,412 crore from Consolidated Fund of India to the Compensation Fund as a part of an exercise to apportion balance of IGST pertaining to 2017-18.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated