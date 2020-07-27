In FY20, Centre released 1,65,302 crore as GST compensation to states/UTs

Central Government has recently released GST Compensation of ₹13,806 crore to Ssates for March 2020. Taking this amount into account, entire compensation upto 2019-20 has been released to states. The total amount of compensation released for the year 2019-20 is ₹1,65,302 crore whereas the amount of cess collected during the year 2019-20 was ₹95,444 crore, said Ministry of Finance on Monday.

View Full Image (Photo: Ministry of Finance)

To release the compensation for 2019-20, balance of cess amount collected during 2017-18 and 2018-19 was also utilised. In addition, Centre had transferred ₹33,412 crore from Consolidated Fund of India to the Compensation Fund as a part of an exercise to apportion balance of IGST pertaining to 2017-18.

Topics GST