In garden city Bengaluru, a hint of normalcy as parks reopen

BENGALURU: For the last 50 days, Manjunath B.P has been looking for a scope to sneak out for a quick walk at Cubbon Park, one of the largest breathing spaces in Bengaluru.

The barricades, police and security presence around the park forced the 26-year old to walk on the road around Vidhana Soudha, the state legislature and secretariat building.

"Finally I can run inside the park again," said Manjunath, whose morning walk has been a daily routine for the last four years.

Kumkum Malhotra, a senior citizen, is just happy that she can finally take her three dogs to the park. She was one of few who were allowed into the park to feed dogs during the lockdown but not her own mutts.

On Tuesday morning, a day after the Karnataka government opened up parks in Bengaluru after the lockdown, some could be seen walking, a few played devotional songs on their phones while many others clicked selfies.

It did feel different as most people sported colorful masks and discussed covid-19 that prompted the nationwide lockdown. Security personnel screened people before entering the park while bamboo and other structures were in place to regulate entry.

Morning walkers were also seen queuing up outside Lalbagh Botanical Garden, another large green space within Bengaluru.

Reopening of parks is part of the state government's efforts to bring some semblance of normalcy to the lives of the over 10 million residents of India's technology capital.

Traffic returned to the city as lockdown restrictions were eased for more categories of businesses and services to revive the state's fledgling economy.

Public bus services also resumed operations and it came as a breather for the thousands who depend on them to get to work in various parts of the city.

Inter-district movement has also been permitted, but government authorities have asked people to remain indoors as the threat of the virus remains just as potent.

Information technology companies and other large corporations have asked most of their employees to continue working from home -- a feature that could become a part of the city's work culture.

Bengaluru, like the rest of the country, is limping back to normalcy and reality that may be very different from how things were two months ago.

The barricades on most roads are a reminder that the lockdown could be enforced again and is in place at least till 31 May.

For daily walkers, not being able to follow their morning routine with a customary coffee and breakfast at traditional food joints served as a reminder that we still remain under lockdown and the threat of covid-19 is still very real.

