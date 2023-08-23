In giant leap, India steps on the moon

NEW DELHI :India on Wednesday carved its legacy in space history with the first soft-landing on the moon’s south pole, a tough terrain holding secrets that could one day aid human spacefarers. With this, the country joins the US, Russia and China, the world’s only other nations to have successfully landed on the lunar surface. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Applause broke out at the command centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) at 6:04pm as Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander module—named after Vikram Sarabhai, the father of space research in India—touched down on the south pole, where previous attempts have failed before. The historic feat holds the potential to broaden human understanding of lunar exploration and puts India at the forefront of the global space race and space-exploration programmes.

India's third lunar mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on 14 July onboard Isro's Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3), India's heaviest rocket yet. Following the successful injection of the propulsion module in the lunar orbit, the latter journeyed to a 100-kilometre orbit of the moon. At this point, the propulsion module released Vikram into its planned landing trajectory, culminating in its landing on Wednesday.

“The Chandrayaan-3 mission is a result of the work done by thousands of scientists, engineers, staff, industry members and support teams across Isro and other institutions. This is the work of a generation of Isro leadership, and not us alone—we started with Chandrayaan-1 and continued with Chandrayaan-2. The latter’s craft is still working and aiding our communication with our modules. This is an incremental but huge success," said S. Somanath, the chairman of Isro and secretary of the department of space, in an address to the entire organization following the landing.

Addressing the Isro command centre remotely following the successful landing of the Vikram lander, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India's successful moon mission is not just India's alone. This is a year in which the world is witnessing India's G20 presidency. Our approach of One Earth, One Family, One Future is resonating across the globe. This human-centric approach that we present and represent has been welcomed universally. Therefore, this success belongs to all of humanity, and it will help moon missions by other countries in the future. I am confident that all countries around the world, including those from the global south, are capable of achieving such feats. We can all aspire for the moon and beyond."

Global stakeholders of space missions also poured in with congratulatory messages. Bill Nelson, the administrator of America's National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), tweeted, "​​Congratulations Isro on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the moon. We're glad to be your partner on this mission!"

The Vikram lander is now expected to release Chandrayaan-3’s lunar surface rover, Pragyan, on the moon in one lunar day, or 14 Earth days’ time. Following its release, Pragyan is expected to remain active for one further lunar day, during which both Vikram and Pragyan are expected to conduct multiple scientific experiments.

Together, Vikram and Pragyan have six scientific instruments on board, which are expected to study the chemical composition of the lunar soil where Chandrayaan-3 has landed, make temperature measurements, and analyze other aspects as well. The propulsion module, which continues to orbit the moon, has another scientific device —Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (Shape)—to study the moon's surface from a distance. One of the six instruments aboard Chandrayaan-3's lander and rover modules will also conduct laser ranging of the lunar surface and has been supplied by Nasa.

The observations by these instruments are expected to offer clues to potential subterranean water reserves on the moon. Lunar surface water, a key discovery made by India's first moon mission, Chandrayaan-1, is expected to be a key resource that could project how future lunar missions could be conducted. In the distant future, such discoveries could also play a key role in establishing a lunar hub for humanity.

Besides research feats, the success of Chandrayaan-3 is also tipped to instil more global confidence in India's nascent but growing space industry. Pawan Kumar Goenka, the chairman of the Centre's nodal space agency, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (In-Space), said, "The feat undoubtedly implies a positive future ahead for the private space sector as well. I wouldn't say that the private sector will start conducting research missions any time soon—frankly, there is no immediate commercial takeaway from these. Missions such as Chandrayaan-3 are exploration initiatives to increase our scientific know-how. But, benefits will come in many different ways."

These benefits, Goenka highlighted, may come in the form of more funding or interest in partnerships from global firms. “The attention that Indian space programmes will receive globally will become even higher, and many global firms would want to come and conduct joint ventures with Indian firms or related space activities in India. Investors will also come in with greater intent, and startups, too, will start taking bigger steps in terms of what they get involved in. In the future, they may also do such missions, but those would still be five to 10 years away for now. There would be a lot of support that would come through from the private sector for Isro’s research missions—as vendors or even as technology partners," he added.

Anil Kumar Bhatt, director-general of the space industry body Indian Space Association, added that the success of Chandrayaan-3 "will propel our actions towards creating a flourishing lunar economy, and encourage broader celestial exploration, from Mars and beyond."

“An important step forward in space exploration and commercialization will be with the inclusion of more private players and our growing space-tech startups in future missions to make India a leader in the global space economy," Bhatt said.

Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) has also contributed to successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 Mission: SCL fabricated Vikram Processor (1601 PE01) for LVM3 launch vehicle navigation and CMOS Camera Configurator (SC1216-0) flown onboard for Vikram Lander imager camera, said a spokesperson for the ministry of electronics and information technology.