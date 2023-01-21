While scrolling tweets and insta stories, we often come across the ones which can't be distinguished as fake. Recently, the same happened to 90s pop sensation Daler Mehendi. Here's how the Punjabi singer fell prey to such a meme.

Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir ‘Spare’ has created much stir since its release. Apart from massive media coverage, the book has also received humungous attention on social media. Many have been sharing snippets from the book and thus followed memes.

Following the same tone in which ‘Spare’ has been written, one Twitter user posts (as if it has been quoted from the book), ‘In the times I felt alone and separated from my family, I always took time to myself to sit back and listen to Daler Mehndi. His lyrics resonated with me and got me through a lot."

However, without verifying the fact, the singer retweets it saying, “I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style. Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you. @TeamSussex," he wrote.

I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style.

Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you.@TeamSussex pic.twitter.com/r2mRU0mn6U — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 20, 2023

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has received close to 7.6 lakh views. It has also prompted people to post various comments. “Someone please tell me," wrote an individual. “I don’t think we should tell him. This is the cutest acceptance speech ever," shared another. “Guys, I think we should tell him," expressed a third. A Twitter user praised how others reacted to Daler Mahendi’s tweet and expressed, “The fact that everyone here behaved maturely, didn't let him down is commendable, we actually need such empathetic human community. "