BHOPAL : While health departments lead the fightback against the coronavirus pandemic in states across India, the Directorate of Health Services in Bhopal is at a near standstill, with many senior health officials in Madhya Pradesh contracting the infection.

Of the 253 recorded covid-19 cases in Bhopal, more than 94 are from the health department, including doctors, deputy directors, technicians and peons. The infected also include two top IAS officers: Pallavi Jain Govil, the principal secretary of the health department, and J. Vijaya Kumar, the director of health services.

As a result, the five-storied Satpura Bhawan housing the Directorate of Health Services, and located less than 200 m from the state secretariat, has emerged as an unlikely major hotspot.

Two departments critical for an effective response to the pandemic—the state offices of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme and National Health Mission—have been severely hit. Last week, the continuation of the daily medical bulletin was briefly uncertain after Dr Veena Sinha, additional director for information and communication, health, tested covid-19 positive.

“At least 80% of the NHM’s staff has gone into quarantine," said a senior NHM official, who did not wish to be named. Large parts of Satpura Bhawan are now no-go areas.

“Most of the meetings are now being conducted over Zoom (a videoconferencing app)," another official said, also requesting anonymity.

The state reported its first novel coronavirus death on 25 March when the 21-day nationwide lockdown began, and two days after a new government helmed by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan took charge.

Since then, the death toll has shot up to 74, the third-highest in the country, after Maharashtra and Gujarat. The fatality rate in the state is 5-6%, indicating that many covid-19 cases either remained undetected or that the hospital admissions were too late for life-saving interventions to be effective.

Moreover, several police officers have also tested positive for the virus in recent days. Two deaths have already been reported from Indore and Ujjain, and at least 40 police personnel have been forced into self-quarantine.

In a strange turn of events, several men who were arrested in Indore under the stringent National Security Act for attacking health workers—an act which was caught on video and subsequently went viral—have now been diagnosed with covid-19 inside prison.

Now, the policemen involved in the arrest and remand are all under watch.

The case has highlighted the vulnerability of frontline state government personnel and questions are beginning to be raised about whether adequate protective gear is available to government employees.

With the situation looking grim, the chief minister has now decided to rely on a team of senior bureaucrats across departments to deal with the crisis.

“The CM has assigned 49 districts to 10 IAS officers who have been asked to analyze the situation daily," said a government official, requesting anonymity.

“The situation is alarming in Madhya Pradesh," said S.R. Azad of the Jan Swasthya Abhiyan. “Nearly 50% of the total districts in the state are now affected. On the ground, the rate of tests conducted is also very low. The national average for tests is around 170 tests per million, while in Madhya Pradesh, it’s still only 130 tests per million."

Anup Dutta is a freelance journalist based in Bhopal.