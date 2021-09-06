RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka said equality for LBGTQ+ community can only be ensured by winning the hearts and minds of people, rather than only creating policies.

The comment from the Indian business magnate came on the third anniversary of the Supreme Court verdict that decriminalised homosexuality. On September 6, 2018, the apex court scrapped Section 377, which was used to harass people in same-sex relationships.

“In #RPG we have recently created a policy to be more inclusive and give equal benefits to LBGTQ+. Equality means more than creating policies. The struggle is really won in the hearts and minds of the community, where it really counts," Goenka tweeted.

Equality means more than creating policies. The struggle is really won in the hearts and minds of the community, where it really counts.

While some Twitter users appreciated the move by RP Goenka Group, others pointed out that more needs to be done before people from LGBTQ+ community can truly enjoy equal rights and benefits.

Earlier today, Axis Bank released a charter of policies and practices to create a more inclusive environment for its LGBTQIA+ employees and customers.

Under this new charter, all Axis Bank employees can list their partners for mediclaim benefits irrespective of gender, sex or marital status. They can now choose to dress in accordance with their gender or gender expression.

Employees can use the restroom of their choice in accordance with their gender expression or gender identity. The lender further said its LGBTQIA+ employees can invoke the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy and Human Rights Policy offered by the lender for redressal to challenges faced by them.

From September 20, 2021, Axis Bank customers can open a joint savings bank account or a term deposit with their same sex partner. Customers who are gender non binary, gender fluid or transgender persons will have the option of choosing their title from the option of ‘Mx’ in their savings or term deposit account, the bank added.

Customers can also opt to make their same sex partner a nominee in their savings or term deposit account at Axis Bank.

