In highest single-day spike, India reports nearly 23,000 Covid-19 cases

With a spike of 22,771 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 tally has gone up to 6,48,315, according to the latest data released by the Union Health Ministry.This was the highest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the country. This is the second consecutive day when coronavirus cases have increased by more than 20,000. There has been a surge of 4,57,780 COVID-19 cases from June 1 till date.

As many as 442 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the number of patients succumbing to the deadly virus across the country to 18,655.

As many as 442 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the number of patients succumbing to the deadly virus across the country to 18,655.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with a total of 1,92,990 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi with1,02,721 and 94,695 cases respectively.

The Centre said that the recovery rate has further improved to 60.80 per cent. The recoveries/deaths ratio is 95.48 per cent : 4.52 per cent.

The Indian Council of Medical Research, earlier on Saturday, said that the total number of samples tested up to July 3 is 95,40,132, out of which 2,42,383 samples were tested yesterday.