Home >News >India >In highest single-day spike, West Bengal reports 10,784 new Covid-19 cases, 58 deaths

Polling officials collect the EVMs and other polling materials at a distribution center on the eve of the sixth phase of West Bengal Assembly election, at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)Premium
 1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2021, 09:21 PM IST Staff Writer

  • In a day, 5,616 patients were cured of the disease in the state, and the recovery rate stands at 89.23%
  • West Bengal now has 63,496 active cases

West Bengal registered its highest single-day spike of 10,784 fresh Covid-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 6,88,956, the health department said today.

The death toll also rose to 10,710 after 58 fresh fatalities were reported.

In a day, 5,616 patients were cured of the disease in the state, and the recovery rate stands at 89.23%.

West Bengal now has 63,496 active cases, the bulletin added.

Since Tuesday, 50,014 samples have been tested for coronavirus, it said.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission informed the Trinamool Congress today that its suggestion to club the remaining three phases of the assembly polls in the state was not implementable.

In a letter to the TMC, the poll panel cited election law and various steps it has taken to ensure the safety of voters in view of the coronavirus pandemic to rule out any change in the poll schedule for the state.

While phase six of the West Bengal polls is scheduled on 22 April, the seventh and eighth phases are on 26 and 29 April. The counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

