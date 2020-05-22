In hotspot Dharavi, top priority is to reduce crowding, says minister

Those who want to go home, whether from Uttar Pradesh Chhattisgarh Rajasthan or Tamil Nadu, we are arranging their return to their native places as per the directives of the state governments. We are making a list of such people through NGOs and our party workers. When the numbers are adequate, we book a train and send them to their states daily. In Dharavi, the government's prime job is to try and reduce crowding in the area because many people live together in small houses. It is very tough to identify people and test them and trace the contacts because each house has 7 to 8 people living in.