In Hyderabad, 25 persons from one apartment test positive for coronavirus

Hyderabad: A total of 25 persons from a residential apartment tested positive for COVID-19 in Madannapet area of Hyderabad's old city, said Ashok Samrat, Zonal Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

"As many as 25 persons from a residential apartment tested positive for COVID-19 in Madannapet area of Hyderabad's old city. All have been shifted to hospital for treatment and their contacts are being identified," Samrat told ANI over the phone.

"It has been noticed that one person from the apartment is the primary contact of a COVID-19 patient. It has also been noticed that a birthday party was held inside the apartment which few people attended. It is not yet confirmed that infection spread in that party," he added.

According to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare figures released today morning, there are 1509 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Telangana including 971 who have recovered and 34 deaths. In past 24 hours, 55 new cases were reported in the state.

Officials said 44 of the 55 new cases were reported from the state capital.

Health Department data shows that in Hyderabad, which account for nearly 60 per cent of the total cases in the state.

Overall, the total cases in the country has risen above 90,000.

With a bulk of COVID-19 cases coming from urban settlements, the central government has suggested deploying additional manpower in these areas and roping in local leaders for communicating all aspects of coronavirus disease prevention measures.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India's repatriation flight AI- 126, carrying 168 passengers from Chicago, USA arrived at Hyderabad International Airport on Sunday.

The flight landed at 4.45 am today and it reached Hyderabad from Chicago via Delhi.

All arriving passengers were serviced through the fully sanitised International Arrivals of the Main Passenger Terminal of Hyderabad International Airport.

Earlier on May 16, Air India repatriation flight AI 1839 carrying 121 passengers from Newark, landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.





Share Via