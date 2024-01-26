French President Emmanuel Macron, on the social media site X (formerly Twitter), announced the goal of welcoming 30,000 Indian students to France. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added that the country will open new pathways for students, and also facilitate visa processes for Indians who have once studied in the country.

Macron is in India as chief guest at today's Republic Day celebrations in the national capital Delhi.

Macron Makes Commitment to Students Stating his goal of welcoming 30,000 Indian students in France in 2030, Macron called it a “very ambitious target", adding that he is “determined to make it happen". He also outlined how the goal will be met.

"We are launching new pathways in order to learn French in public schools with the initiative "French for All, French for a Better Future". We are developing the network of Alliances françaises, with new centres to learn French. We are creating international classes which will allow students, who do not necessarily speak French, to join our universities. Last, but not least, we will facilitate the visa process for any former Indian students who studied in France," the statement read.

He also extolled the benefits of students choosing France. “Coming to France means looking for excellence. We have now 35 universities in the QS ranking and about 15 in the Times higher education ranking. India and France have so much to do together, now and in the future. We will achieve this with you, our young people, in exchange and cooperation, in trust, in friendship!" he wrote.

Chief Guest for R-Day Macron who is the chief guest for this year’s Republic Day, visited a tea stall with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and interacted with each other over a cup of tea at Jaipur's famous Sahu tea stall on 25 January. The French President also used UPI to make a payment there.

People in large numbers welcomed PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during their roadshow in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Macron waved at the people who gathered there, acknowledging the warm welcome.

Before the roadshow, Macron arrived at Jantar Mantar in Pink City, Jaipur. Prime Minister Modi was pictured extending him a warm welcome at Jantar Mantar.

The two leaders warmly greeted each other and posed for the cameras. They then headed to see Jantar Mantar. Jantar Mantar is a famous solar observatory established by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh. It has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in July 2010.

Track | Republic Day 2024 LIVE Updates here

Macron also visited the Amber Fort in Rajasthan's Jaipur. He also met school students who gathered there to welcome him. On his visit to the fort, the French President was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari.

