Jabs uneven in India’s most populous districts

A month ago, Pune, Thane, Bengaluru Urban and Mumbai each had over 10,000 active cases. Now, except for Pune, none of the top 30 districts have over 10,000 active cases. Thane saw the biggest reduction in the number of cases, both in absolute number of cases (down by 10,358) and adjusted for population (1041 for a million people). Similarly, the number of weekly new cases in the top 30 districts came down by over 8000 to 22,000 cases at present, led by Thane, Pune and East Godavari. The number of weekly deaths has dropped to 364 from 999 a month ago, with Pune, the district with highest toll in this group, seeing its deaths down to 108 in the past week.

