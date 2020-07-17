In our joint fight against Covid-19, India has extended medical and other assistance to over 150 countries, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at High-Level Segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council Session, 2020, via video conference.

"Today, the United Nations brings together 193 member countries. Along with its membership, the expectations from the organisation have also grown," said Modi in his virtual address at Ecosoc session.

"From the very beginning, India has actively supported the UN's development work and the Ecosoc. The first president of Ecosoc was an Indian. India also contributed to shaping the Ecosoc agenda," Modi added.

"Today, through our domestic efforts, we are again playing a salient role in achieving Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals. We are also supporting other developing countries in meeting their Sustainable Development Goals," Modi further said.

"India firmly believes that path to achieve sustainable peace and prosperity is through multilateralism. Our motto is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas' - meaning 'Together, for everyone's growth, with everyone's trust'. This resonates with the core SDG principle of leaving no one behind," he said.

"In India, we have tried to make the fight against the pandemic a people's movement, by combining the efforts of Government and civil society," PM said.

"COVID-19 pandemic has severely tested resilience of all nations. In fight against COVID, our grass-roots health system is helping India ensure one of the best recovery rates in the world," said Modi.

"Our ‘Housing for All’ programme will ensure that every Indian will have a safe and secure roof over their head by 2022, when India completes 75 years as an independent nation," he further said.

"Multilateralism needs to represent reality of contemporary world. Only reformed multilateralism with reformed UN at its cente can meet aspirations of humanity. While celebrating 75 years of UN, let us pledge to reform global multilateral system. UN was originally born from furies of World War II and today, fury of COVID-19 pandemic provides context for its rebirth and reform," said Modi.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via