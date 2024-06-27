‘In India, we see concerning increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech...’: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the 2023 International Religious Freedom Report documents cases where violence is occurring at the societal level, “sometimes with impunity, and it also contributes to the repression of religious communities”. He cited India as an example.

Livemint
Updated05:13 PM IST
Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered speech after the state department released 2023 International Religious Freedom Report.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered speech after the state department released 2023 International Religious Freedom Report.(AP)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concerns over the "increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech, demolitions of homes and places of worship for members of minority faith communities" in India.

He mentioned India in his speech on Wednesday after the US State Department released the 2023 International Religious Freedom Report.

Blinken said the report documents cases where violence is occurring at the societal level, "sometimes with impunity, and it also contributes to the repression of religious communities".

Also Read | US singer Mary Millben lauds CAA, thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah

He cited India as an example, saying, "In India...Christian communities reported that local police aided mobs that disrupted worship services over accusations of conversion activities or stood by while mobs attacked them and then arrested the victims on conversion charges."

The 2023 Report on International Religious Freedom mentioned the Manipur ethnic violence and critical views around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's legal framework. This included the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), laws restricting religious conversions for all faiths and three new criminal laws.

Earlier in May, India rejected a similar report from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF).

The report had accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "reinforcing discriminatory nationalist policies" and termed the organisation "biased" with "political agenda."

 

Also Read | Congress accuses PM Modi of ‘hate speech’. What does the MCC say?

The USCIRF had then alleged that the Indian government "failed to address" communal violence disproportionately affecting Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits, Jews, and Adivasis (indigenous peoples) in 2023.

"The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) is known as a biased organization with a political agenda. They continue to publish their propaganda on India masquerading as part of an annual report," news agency PTI quoted MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal as saying.

"We really have no expectation that USCIRF will even seek to understand India's diverse, pluralistic and democratic ethos. Their efforts to interfere in the largest electoral exercise of the world will never succeed," he added.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndia‘In India, we see concerning increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech...’: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

151.30
10:24 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-4.3 (-2.76%)

Indus Towers

365.65
10:23 AM | 27 JUN 2024
9.5 (2.67%)

Bharat Electronics

304.50
10:29 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-2.35 (-0.77%)

Indian Oil Corporation

163.60
10:27 AM | 27 JUN 2024
-0.7 (-0.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Whirlpool Of India

1,990.70
10:16 AM | 27 JUN 2024
153.8 (8.37%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,415.20
10:29 AM | 27 JUN 2024
334.2 (8.19%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals

784.90
10:20 AM | 27 JUN 2024
55.55 (7.62%)

Caplin Point Laboratories

1,485.00
09:59 AM | 27 JUN 2024
104.95 (7.6%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,977.00-699.00
    Chennai
    72,835.00-1,128.00
    Delhi
    73,120.00-412.00
    Kolkata
    73,120.00-484.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue