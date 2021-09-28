J&K: One terrorist was neutralised in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, while another surrendered during the operation, the Indian Army said on Tuesday. The terrorist was caught during an operation in the Uri sector, said Major General Virendra Vats, GOC, 19 Infantry Division.

The commanding officer said an operation was carried out over 9-days along LoC in Uri sector. It started on 18 September, when army patrol along LoC detected infiltration movement. When encounter took place, two infiltrators came across the border, while four were on the other side, he said.

“After the firefight, the 4 terrorists on Pakistan side took advantage of dense foliage went to Pak side. The 2 terrorists sneaked to the Indian side. Additional forces were mobilised to cordon 2 terrorists infiltrated into India," the major general said.

On 25 September, an encounter ensued, during which one terrorist neutralised, another was caught. The surrendered terrorist in custody identified himself as Ali Babar Patra, of Pak's Punjab. He has admitted he is a member of LeT & was trained by them in Muzaffarabad, the Indian Army said.

This infiltration attempt was made in the area of Salamabad Nala, the same area through which we have had a history of infiltration in 2016. This infiltration group was supported by Pak side by 3 porters who had come till LoC along with supplies, according to the Indian Army.

“The movement of such a large group of people can't take place without the complicity of the Pak army deployed on the other side. There have been movements at launch pads across LoC. In last 7 days, 7 terrorists neutralised, 1 terrorists apprehended," the army said.

The army recovered 7 AK series weapons, 9 pistols and revolvers and more than 80 grenades and Indian and Pak currency in Uri operation and the one that took place on 18 September in the surrounding areas, the major general said.

