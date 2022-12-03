In jail, Aaftab Poonawala plays chess alone, spends time preparing strategies: Police2 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2022, 08:16 PM IST
Aaftab Poonawala is a single Chess player and he strategises and plays both sides himself
Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is currently in jail for allegedly murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, is very cunning and police are constantly watching his actions to understand what is going on in his mind and to think ahead of him.