Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is currently in jail for allegedly murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, is very cunning and police are constantly watching his actions to understand what is going on in his mind and to think ahead of him.

Stating their apprehension, on Wednesday, police said, as quoted by news agency ANI that “Aaftab has completely obeyed what the police told him to do. He confessed his crime, co-operated with the police." And, police are finding his 'good' behaviour to be extremely suspicious.

Initially, Aaftab was trying to misguide the Mumbai Police. But, once the case came under the jurisdiction of Delhi Police, he started confessing his crime. The police say they suspect it to be part of his "devious" scheme. Here's what police said Aftab is doing in jail.

What book is Aftab reading?

When Aftab asked for a book, the jail officials handed him a copy of 'The Great Railway Bazaar'. 'The Great Railway Bazaar: By Train Through Asia', a travelogue by American novelist Paul Theroux.

It has no reference to any crime that might influence his future actions. “…does not have content that could make him harm others or himself," the sources said.

He spends time plotting class moves

Apart from the reading book, Aftab spends time playing chess. "Poonawala spends time by plotting chess moves, often solitary and occasionally sparring with two fellow inmates," jail authorities said.

He keenly observes the games of two other inmates and whenever he gets a chance he plays both the white and black pieces. He is the single player and he strategises and plays both sides himself, sources said.

"The vicious Aaftab is fond of chess and he prepares different strategies and plays the board from both ends," sources said, adding that he is a "good player, in this game."

The jail sources also informed that Aaftab plans his own moves against himself and that is something the Delhi Police have been suspicious of from the very beginning "Aaftab is very cunning. His every move seems part of a well-planned conspiracy as if he is playing alone from both ends..."

"It seems from his actions that the murder of Shraddha Walkar was also a part of a deeper conspiracy like his chess strategies," the jail sources stated.

Aftab eats and sleeps on time as if he has no remorse for his actions.

