In Karan Thapar interview, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor strongly ‘defends’ BJP on Operation Sindoor. Here's what he said?

Tharoor goes on to say in ‘Operation Sindoor’, India conducted itself absolutely in a ‘calibrated’ and responsible manner. “It had said in the very beginning that it wasn't trying to see the attack on nine terror sites as an opening salvo of some sort of protracted war. It had said very clearly we are done and if Pakistan reacts, we are obliged to react back to them, if they don't react we are not planning any action,” he said