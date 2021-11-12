“Cash with the public has shot up 211% from ₹9.11 lakh crore, recorded on November 25, 2016. It rose by 8.5%, or INR 2.21 lakh crore, on a year-on-year basis. The jump was primarily driven by a rush for cash by the public in 2020 as the government announced a stringent lockdown to tackle the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic," the survey report said.

