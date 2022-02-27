Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 86th edition of Mann Ki Baat, said that his government has focused on the promotion of Ayurveda in the last seven years. PM Modi lauded the contribution of the Ministry of Ayush and mentioned that Britain's Prince Charles is also one of the big admirers of Ayurveda.

"Friends, in the last seven years a lot of attention has been paid to the promotion of Ayurveda in the country. The formation of the Ministry of AYUSH has further strengthened our resolve to popularise our traditional methods of medicine and health," PM Modi said

The prime minister also recalled AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) start-up challenge that started this February.

He lauded all those startups who worked in the field of Ayurveda and added, "The AYUSH Start-up Challenge started earlier this month. The goal of this challenge is to identify and support the start-ups working in this field. I urge the youth working in this field, that they should take part in this challenge".

Further, PM Modi recalled his meeting with former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga who had credited restoration of eyesight of his daughter to the Ayurvedic medicines from Kerala.

The Prime Minister said, "Friends, A few days ago I had a meeting with my friend and former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga. This meeting was interesting but also very emotional."

"Odinga ji said that his daughter Rosemary had a brain tumour and she almost lost her eyesight and stopped seeing after surgery as a side-effect. In hospitals all over the world... there was not any major country in the world, where he had not tried his best for the treatment of his daughter."

The Prime Minister stated that Rosemary was able to recover her eyesight after Ayurvedic treatment.

"Her father searched the big countries of the world, but there was no success and in a way, had given up all hopes, and there was an atmosphere of despair in the entire household. Meanwhile, someone suggested to him to come to India for Ayurvedic treatment. Even though he had tried a lot and was tired, yet, he thought that let's try once again... see what happens! He came to India, started getting his daughter treated at an Ayurvedic hospital in Kerala. The daughter stayed here for a long time. The effect of this Ayurvedic treatment was such that Rosemary's eyesight returned to a great extent. She got a new lease of life and light came back in her life," said PM Modi.

PM Modi further stated that the former Kenyan Prime Minister told him that he wishes to take the knowledge and science of Ayurveda to his country. The type of plants that are used in Ayurveda will be cultivated by them and he will do his best to get more people to benefit from it, added PM Modi.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.