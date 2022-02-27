In last 7 years, attention has been paid to Ayurveda medicines, says PM Modi

"Her father searched the big countries of the world, but there was no success and in a way, had given up all hopes, and there was an atmosphere of despair in the entire household. Meanwhile, someone suggested to him to come to India for Ayurvedic treatment. Even though he had tried a lot and was tired, yet, he thought that let's try once again... see what happens! He came to India, started getting his daughter treated at an Ayurvedic hospital in Kerala. The daughter stayed here for a long time. The effect of this Ayurvedic treatment was such that Rosemary's eyesight returned to a great extent. She got a new lease of life and light came back in her life," said PM Modi.

