‘In last 9 years India has worked on many fronts in fight against TB’, PM Modi at One World TB Summit3 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 12:22 PM IST
On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed One World TB Summit at Rudrakash Convention Centre in Varanasi on Friday
On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his Varanasi visit by addressing the One World TB Summit at Rudrakash Convention Centre on Friday. During the address, he emphasised the threat of Tuberculosis to humanity and how India is on its path to winning the battle against TB. The summit is joined by international delegates from across 30 countries.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×