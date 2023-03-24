On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his Varanasi visit by addressing the One World TB Summit at Rudrakash Convention Centre on Friday. During the address, he emphasised the threat of Tuberculosis to humanity and how India is on its path to winning the battle against TB. The summit is joined by international delegates from across 30 countries.

During his visit he expressed his happiness on the summit being hosted in Kashi and said that India is fulfilling another resolution of Global Good.Following are the key things he said during the address.

Key points of PM Modi's address on World TB day

-During his address of the One world TB summit, Prime Minister expressed his happiness on the fact that the summit is being held in Varanasi.

-He said that India took the initiative to take forward the vision of ‘One Earth, One Health’. With the help of this summit, India is now fulfilling another resolution of global good.

-"It is a matter of happiness that this summit is happening in Kashi. Some time ago, India also took the initiative to take forward the vision of 'One Earth, One Health' and now through 'One World TB Summit' India is fulfilling another resolution of Global Good," he said.

-"In the last 9 years, India has worked together on many fronts in this fight against TB. India has done a great job in the fight against TB through people's participation,"he added.

-"Even Though World sets target to end TB by 2030, India is resolved to end TB by 2025, we are working on strategy to trace, track, and treat which has yeilded desired results," said PM Modi.

-He also said that India's local approach against Tuberculosis has global potential. Around 80% of TB medicines are manufactured in India. Which shows the capability of pharma industry to work for the Global Good.

-PM Modi launched a ray of initiatives including the TB-Mukt Panchayat initiative, the official pan-India rollout of a shorter TB Preventive Treatment (TPT).

-In addition to that, he also unvieled a family-centric care model for TB

-For their prgress in battling TB in their region, several states and UTs were also awarded by the Prime Minister.

The One World TB Summit has been organised as a part of a collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Stop TB Partnership. Stop TB was founded in 2001 and works for the welfare of people affected by TB.

The summit is an opportunity for India to move ahead in its path to eliminate TB. In March 2018, the Prime Minister called on India to achieve TB-related SDG targets by 2025 during the End TB summit held in New Delhi.

After attending the summit, PM Modi will lay the foundation of several developmental projects and inaugurate many of them in the city. He will begin by inaugurating projects at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University ground around noon.

He will also launch a Passenger Ropeway project from Varanasi Cantt station to Godowlia. The 3.75 km long ropeway will facilitate short-range traveling for tourists and have five stations. Apart from that, the PM will also lay the foundation stone of the LPG bottling plant at Isarwar village, Sewapuri to be built by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

In addition to that he will dedicate various other infra projects like a 2 MW solar power plant at water works premises, Bhelupur; 800KW solar power plant at Konia Pumping station; new Community Health Center at Sarnath, etc.