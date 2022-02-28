Asking students stranded in Kyiv to reach the railway station after the curfew was lifted, the Indian embassy on Monday advised them to remain “calm" and only carry essentials with them to ensure mobility.

“All students are advised to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to the western parts. Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations," said the embassy.

“We sincerely request all Indian nationals/students to remain calm, peaceful and united. A large crowd can be expected at the railway stations, therefore, it is advised that all Indian students remain patient, composed and especially not to exhibit aggressive behaviours," it added.

The embassy said that some trains may be delayed or cancelled, but the “Ukrainian nationals and authorities have been remarkably supportive in facilitating evacuation efforts".

“Indian students are requested to carry their passport, sufficient cash, ready to eat meals, easy accessible winter clothing and only essential items, to ensure easy mobility. Be mindful of your belongings at all times," it said.

View Full Image Indian embassy advisory

This comes as foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Sunday had said the main concern for India is ensuring the safety of its nationals stuck in areas witnessing intense fighting, including Kyiv, which has around 2,000 Indians.

India has already evacuated over 2,000 of its citizens from Ukraine and more than 1,000 of them have been brought back home on chartered flights from Hungary and Romania.

The areas in the east of Ukraine including Kharkiv and Sumy are the conflict zones and India has been focusing on taking out its citizens from these areas to the country's western region for their subsequent evacuation through border crossings to Hungary, Romania, Poland and Slovakia.

India on Friday managed to set up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in western Ukraine to facilitate the transit of Indians to Hungary, Romania and Poland.

The country also positioned teams of officials at Zahony border post in Hungary, Krakowiec as well as Shehyni-Medyka land border points in Poland, Vysne Nemecke in the Slovak Republic and Suceava transit point in Romania to coordinate the exit of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the sixth flight carrying 240 stranded Indian nationals departed from Hungary's Budapest for Delhi earlier in the day.

