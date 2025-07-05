In love with 'Phuphaji', newly wed Bihar woman gets husband killed in chilling flashback of Meghalaya case

A Bihar woman, who was in love with her ‘phuphaji’, paternal aunt's husband, has been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband. The woman Gunja, and her husband had reportedly been married for 45 days.

Gunja, aged 30-years had been in a relationship with Jeevan Singh, the husband of her paternal aunt, for 15 years and had been forced into a marriage with Priyanshu Kumar, said police officials as per reports.

The ‘phuphaji’ — Jeevan Singh is currently on the run.

The incident comes days after the shocking Meghalaya honeymoon murder case that sent shockwaves through the nation, where a newly wed woman had got her husband killed while on their honeymoon.

Speaking about the recent case, police officials said the Bihar woman and her paternal uncle had allegedly hired hitmen for the job and have been booked for murder under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

How the husband was murdered Priyanshu Kumar was just a kilometre away from home when he was gunned down on June 24 near Bihar's Lembokhap village. Gunja's husband was returning on a motorcycle with two other friends from Nabinagar police station after visiting a cousin in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli.

Priyanshu was rushed to the the Referral Hospital in Nabinagar but died during treatment. A week later, the case took a shocking twist — his wife, Gunja, was arrested on July 2.

Police allege she plotted the murder, driven by an illicit relationship with her 'phuphaji'

“Around 7:30 in the evening, unidentified assailants opened fire on him on the road,” his younger brother Himanshu said, adding that until her arrest, the family had been unaware of her involvement, reported The Indian Express.

Broke off marriage proposals; disturbances in married life — more details emerge Jeevan Singh allegedly hired the shooters after Gunja informed him about her husband's travel plans.

Aurangabad SP Ambrish Rahul said that during the investigation, officials discovered that Gunja's paternal uncle had previously “broken off” several of his niece's marriage proposals.

Eventually, Gunja's father arranged her marriage with Priyanshu, but even after the wedding, Gunja and her uncle were in constant touch -- which led to disturbances in her marital life.

Gunja and her uncle then “decided to have Priyanshu killed,” said the SP, reported IE.