In Maharashtra, as many as 67 doctors and 19 nurses have died due to COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday told Rajya Sabha in a written reply. A total of 20 doctors, 20 nurses, 6 ambulance drivers, and 128 paramedics have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Gujarat, he pointed out.

Mandaviya further appreciated healthcare workers efforts to fight against COVID-19 and said, "Doctors and all paramedical staff in India have worked day and night during COVID-19 pandemic including all three waves."

Mandaviya also said that the Centre has not hidden the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the country. And he further added that the Centre compiles the data on fatalities on the basis of the inputs provided by the state governments.

"Around 5.33 lakh deaths have been reported in the country so far out of which Kerala has reconciled more than 20,000 deaths," Mandaviya said during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha today.

The Health Minister was replying to a question asked by the senior Congress leader KC Venugopal today.

