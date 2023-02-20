Home / News / India /  In Malaysia, I ate…: Virat Kohli on weirdest things he put in his mouth
Cricketer Viral Kohli swears by his food. In the past, many of his interviews went viral where he passionately spoke of his favourite foods, most famous of which was the video where he talked about Delhi-based street food shop, which he claims sells the best Chhole Bhature. Now, a new video went viral where he again talks about food, but this time, it is about the weirdest food he put into his mouth.

Recently, the cricketer went live on Instagram for an "Ask Me Anything" session where a fan asked about ‘weirdest thing he has ever eaten’. To this, Kohli replied that he once accidentally ate an insect in Malaysia. He mentions that it was fried and he hated it.

In the same video, Kohli also states that, as a vegetarian, he dislikes karelas (bitter gourds) and also shares that his favorite cheat day meal is Chhole Bhature.

The video of Kohli's Ask Me Anything session has garnered over 5.5 million views and has received numerous comments from fans.

In the Instagram reel, the cricketer also spoke about his biggest fashion mistake. "Back in the day, I would wear shoes which had heel all over. When I look back at it, I can't imagine myself wearing those again," Mr Kohli said. He also added that he experiments with printed shirts which "can kind of look desperate at times".

Another video of Kohli went viral when he was seen clapping his hands after receiving a food package in the dressing room. It was initially assumed that he was excited about receiving Chhole Bhature, but it was later clarified by head coach Rahul Dravid that the food item was actually Chole Kulche.

 

