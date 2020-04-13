My earliest memory of Ashokbhai, as I called India’s former attorney-general, Ashok Desai, who passed away this morning, is at my school, where he and his wife, Suvarnaben, would come at the annual exhibition, where the distinguished lawyer of the Bombay High Court would crouch low and watch with the look of an amazed curious child, as a hesitant student would explain his science experiment. Ashokbhai knew my parents well; his son Harsh was a year junior to me, and I knew his younger siblings.

He was a friend of my parents, particularly my mother, and he offered her friendship, patience and compassion when she turned to him for advice for a problem which did not have a legal solution, but which needed warmth and empathy. I grew up admiring him as a friend of the family, and as I grew up and learned more about what he did, for a while, I thought I wanted to be a lawyer like him.

I saw him in fine form, meticulously building the case of financial corruption against then Maharashtra chief minister Abdul Rahman Antulay, during whose rule builders could get cement, which was in short supply, if they contributed forty rupees per bag of cement to foundations Antulay had promoted. Ashokbhai was a mild-mannered, sharp lawyer who convincingly and elegantly demonstrated the method to the madness, brought to light by Govindrao Talwalkar, who was editor at Maharashtra Times and Arun Shourie, who was at Indian Express exposed the scandal. At the high court, Justice Bakhtawar Lentin gave a memorable judgment, which brought the Latin term, quid pro quo into common parlance. “Vacuous in thought and abject in content," is how Justice Lentin described Antulay’s defence. Antulay had to resign. Antulay appealed, and judges Desai and Rele upheld Lentin’s verdict.

A few years later, at my wedding, he presented me was The Oxford Book of Legal Anecdotes. By then I was a journalist, but as my work touched upon human rights, and in particular freedom of expression, I got to know him more and learned more from him.

After the Emergency of 1975-77, as the People’s Union of Civil Liberties emerged, you could see Ashokbhai at the public lectures and events. Those of us who cared for individual liberty in India, knew him to be one of the lawyers to call as a fierce defender of human rights should matters reach the courts. As the academic Nandini Sundar reminded us today, he was among the pro bono counsels who sought court intervention to declare Salwa Judoom as a state-sponsored vigilante force. And when the case to decriminalize same-sex relationships reached India’s Supreme Court, there he was, appealing to the court to let India shed its Victorian-era morality and embrace reality.

Ashokbhai’s commitment to freedom of expression convinced many artists, writers, and journalists that they could take risks, because he would have their back.

Recall his defence of Vijay Tendulkar’s play, Sakharam Binder, which an overzealous government wanted banned on grounds of obscenity. When I was a reporter at India Today and had written a long story on the Narmada dam controversy, an enthusiastic official from the Gujarat government wrote a letter complaining about the reporting. We had the facts and documentation; the letter was meant to intimidate. I went to Ashokbhai for his advice. He took one look at the letter, smiled, and said, “Ignore it." We did as he said; nothing happened.

He was amiable and knew journalists and writers as friends, but like all good lawyers, he kept secrets. I remember an incident from the early 1980s that quintessentially shows his tact, charm, and solidarity. I had written a feature about the cement scandal in Maharashtra for a magazine which decided not to run it fearing legal trouble. I was 21 then, and got frustrated, and went to meet him. He listened to what I had to say, read what I had written, and told me my story was fine, and I should get it published elsewhere. There were one or two points I was not sure of, and I asked him for more details. I was trying to connect dots; I thought he could point me in the right direction. What I thought of made intuitive sense, but I did not have the building blocks.

He shook his head and said I could not say that. But why not, I said; I won’t quote you.

And he smiled, as he always did, and said, “Gate Salilam kim setu bandhanam?" (Once the water has flown, what would be the point of building the bridge?)

A spontaneous pun, which used gentle humour with principled firmness, reminding me of that sacrosanct rule in journalism – while reporting, only go so far as facts take you – opinion is free.

He would probably gently correct my grammar as I say this today: Gate Ashoke asmakam ko harishyati? (Now that Ashok has gone, who will dispel our sorrow?)