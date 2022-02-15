In Mumbai, Omicron found in 95 per cent of latest covid samples

Of the 190 infected patients, 13 were aged less than 18 years. Of these, 11 were infected with Omicron, as per the release. The BMC said 106 of the 190 patients needed hospitalization. Of these, five had taken only the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 50 had taken both the doses, while 51 had not taken any dose. Of these 106 patients, only nine required oxygen support, while 11 were admitted in ICU, the civic body said.

