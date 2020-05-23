2,600 Shramik Special trains completed journey since 1 May, taking over 35 lakh passengers to their destination, said the Railway Board chairman. He also said that 85% of expenditure of Shramik Special trains is being borne by Centre while states are paying 15% in form of fares. "All migrants will reach destination as quickly as possible. Shramik Special trains will continue to run till there is need for it," the official said.