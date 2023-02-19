In next two days…: IMD forecasts as Delhi records maximum temperature in February
- The air quality of Delhi remained in the ‘very poor’ category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 332.
The temperatures in the national capital took a swift turn on Sunday as Delhi recorded the highest maximum temperature for February in two years. The city recorded 31.5 degrees Celsius with relative humidity oscillation between 50% and 95%, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
