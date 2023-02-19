The temperatures in the national capital took a swift turn on Sunday as Delhi recorded the highest maximum temperature for February in two years. The city recorded 31.5 degrees Celsius with relative humidity oscillation between 50% and 95%, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature of the city settled at 11.5 degrees Celsius, which was normal for the season, according to IMD. The air quality of Delhi remained in the ‘very poor’ category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 332.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The weather department expected a foggy morning on Monday with temperatures forecast ranging between a minimum of 12 and maximum of 32 degrees Celsius respectively. The air quality is expected to remain in the ‘very poor’ category.

According to IMD, the temperatures in February are witnessing a sudden rise all across India, with the weather department even issuing heatwave alerts for some states like Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat.

“This time February has seen abnormal temperatures. The maximum & minimum temperature in Shimla was the highest ever recorded in February. Western Disturbance had more effect in J&K. The sky remained clear in Himachal, Uttarakhand, " Dr. Naresh, IMD Scientist, told ANI.

The hill state of Himachal Pradesh is also going through the warmest February with the state capital Shimla recording a temperature of 14.4 degrees Celsius. "Both the minimum and maximum temperatures in the state are currently 4 to 5 degrees above normal. In some areas, the temperatures are 8 to 10 degrees above normal," said Surender Paul, head of IMD, Himachal Pradesh.

For the next two days, the weather department has forecasted a rise in temperature in southwest Rajasthan, pockets of Gujarat, Jammu, Himachal, and Uttarakhand.

With inputs from agencies