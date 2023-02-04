In Numbers: Here’s how Adani Group’s market cap changed since Hindenburg report
Adani Group postponed a crucial $2.5 billion stock sale owing to market volatility, which escalated its market losses to more than $100 billion.
According to a January 24 analysis by Hindenburg Research, seven listed Adani Group companies have an 85% downside on a fundamental basis because of extraordinarily high valuations. The report raised questions about debt levels and potential unlawful use of tax havens.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×