In Omicron wave, cases rise fast but hospitalization low

Infections are spreading faster during the Omicron-led wave than during the Delta wave. For example, within eight days (27 December to 3 January), Delhi saw a 12-fold rise in its daily cases, from below 500 to above 4,000. For a comparable eight-day period of 17-24 March during the Delta-led wave, the spread of new infections was far slower, from 536 to 1,254.