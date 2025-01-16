With the 14-day Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, underway in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, sadhus and people from all genres are arriving at the largest religious gathering in the world.

On Tuesday, the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 took place on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

In the largest congregation of religious saints and sadhus, many images and stories of different sadhus circulated on social media. These get instant hits and become the front pages of elite newspapers.

While some are gaining popularity for their quirky, others are garnering attention due to their spiritual freedom.

Here's a look at some unique sadhus: Ambassador Baba:

Ambassador Baba

Known for his love of the iconic car, Mahant Rajgiri Naga Baba lives in a retro 1972 Ambassador fitted with all the essentials. He has been travelling in a vintage car for the past 35 years.

Kaante Wale Baba:

Kaante Wale Baba

Showcasing extreme spiritual endurance, this saint, known as 'Kaante Wale Baba,' lies on a bed of sharp thorns.

Environment Baba:

Environment Baba

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Aruna Giri aka Environment Baba could also be spotted at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

IITian Baba:

IITian Baba

Abhay Singh aka IITian Baba was spotted at the Mela, who did aerospace engineering from IIT Bombay.

Rabri Baba:

Rabri Baba

Famously known as Rabri Baba, Shri Mahant Devgiri of Shri Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani could be seen serving Rabri to the devotees coming to the Mela.

Rudraksh Baba:

Rudraksh Baba.

Baba Digambar Ajay Giri, also known as 'Rudraksh Baba' of Niranjani Panchayati Akhara, arrived in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025. He has worn 11,000 Rudraksh beads on his body.

Naga Sadhus:

Naga Sadhus.

The Naga Sadhus are a highlight of the Maha Kumbh mela, as they clad in ash and renounce worldly possessions.

Mahakumbh Mela that is taking place in Prayagraj from 13 January 2025 to 26 February 2025.