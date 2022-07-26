In photos: How India commemorated Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022

9 Photos . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 04:33 PM IST

India on Tuesday observed 23 years of 'Operation V... moreIndia on Tuesday observed 23 years of 'Operation Vijay', to mark the country's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War