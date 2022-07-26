In photos: How India commemorated Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 9 Photos . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 04:33 PM IST Livemint India on Tuesday observed 23 years of 'Operation Vijay', to mark the country's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War 1/9Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar pays homage at the National War Memorial on the occasion of 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas < 2/9Rajya Sabha MPs observe silence in tribute to the soldiers who fought the 1999 war with Pakistan on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas in the Upper House during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. < 3/9Candles lit at Kargil War Memorial in memory of the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War in Drass, Ladakh, < 4/9Soldiers march at Kargil War Memorial in memory of the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War, in Drass, Union Territory of Ladakh < 5/9 Sura-Soi Engineer Regiment take part in the cycling expedition which is flagged off from Siachen War Memorial to Kargil War Memorial to pay homage to those who lost their lives in the Kargil War, on Tuesday. < 6/9Indian Army Kargil Vijay Diwas Motor Bike expedition is flagged off by Lieutenant General BS Raju, Vice Chief Of Army Staff from the National War Memorial, in New Delhi on Monday. < 7/9BJP organizes the first-ever Tiranga Bike rally to celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Clock Tower in Srinagar on Monday. < 8/9Locals carry out a 'Tiranga Yatra' on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, in Surat. < 9/9Jammu: An artist in Jammu gives finishing touch to a wall mural depicting Tiger Hill and Indian Army personnel <