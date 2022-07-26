In photos: Pune-Mumbai's scenic train journey with new Vistadome coaches 5 Photos . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 03:49 PM IST Livemint Relish the beauty of nature through the ‘Vistadome’ coach of Pragati Express. Vistadome coach has been attached for the first time in Pune–Mumbai Pragati ExpressThis is the third Vistadome coach attached between Pune and Mumbai after Deccan Express and Deccan Queen Express 1/5Indian Railways' Central Railway zone recently announced the introduction of Vistadome coach in the Pune-Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express. The 360-degree viewing system of the Vistadome coach allows passengers to have a magnificent view of the surroundings. The refurbished train has LHB coaches. < 2/5With the introduction of Vistadome in Pragati Express, Central Railway now has 4 trains offering this facility. Earlier, Mumbai- Madgaon Janshatabdi Express, Mumbai-Pune Express and Deccan Queen were the 3 trains that offered Vistadome view. < 3/5Vistadome coach, along with a glass roof top has a number of extra-ordinary features like wide window panes, led lights, rotatable seats and pushback chairs, GPS-based info system, multiple television screens, electrically operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide side sliding doors for divyangs, toilets with ceramic tile flooring etc. < 4/5The coach has a seating capacity of 44 passengers. Wi-Fi service is available in the. It also has automatic sliding doors, LED display boards and bio-toilets. < 5/512125 Pragati Express has halts at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Karjat, Lonavala, and Shivaji Nagar. It is scheduled to leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 16.25 hrs daily with effect from 25.07.2022 and will arrive Pune at 19.50 hrs on same day. <