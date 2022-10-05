In Pic | Take a look at Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS worth ₹ 1470 crore

05 Oct 2022

Within a span of four years, All India Institute o... moreWithin a span of four years, All India Institute of Medical Science is ready in a 247 acres of area in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, will inaugurate this hospital along with laying foundation of projects worth ₹3,650 crore