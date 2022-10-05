In Pic | Take a look at Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS worth ₹1470 crore 5 Photos . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 08:30 AM IST Livemint Within a span of four years, All India Institute o... moreWithin a span of four years, All India Institute of Medical Science is ready in a 247 acres of area in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, will inaugurate this hospital along with laying foundation of projects worth ₹3,650 crore 1/5Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Its foundation was laid in 2017 by PM Modi. (ANI/Twitter) 2/5The 247 acres sprawling campus of the AIIMS Bilaspur is equipped with 24 hours emergency service and dialysis facilities. Modern diagnostic machines like ultrasonography, CT scan and MRI scan will also be available for patients in the hospital. (@mansukhmandviya/Twitter) 3/5Along with all the high end medical facilities, the hospital will also provide AYUSH health care service as it has an Amrit Pharmacy and Jan Aushadhi Kendra and a 30 bedded AYUSH block. (@mansukhmandviya/Twitter) 4/5The state-of-the-art hospital has 18 speciality and 17 super speciality departments, 18 modular operation theatres and 750 beds with 64 ICU beds. The Centre for Digital Health wing of the hospital will ensure that the tribal population living in remote places of the state can also get the benefit of the hospital. (@mansukhmandviya/Twitter) 5/5The hospital will enrol 100 students for MBBS courses and 60 students for nursing courses every year. The hospital will also conduct regular health check up camps in villages and remote tribal areas and high Himalyan regions like Kaza, Saluni, and Keylong. (@mansukhmandviya/Twitter)