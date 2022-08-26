In pics | All you need to know about ‘Atal Bridge’ in Ahmedabad

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 470-acre Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj, and address Khadi Utsav at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit two-day visit to Gujarat beginning on August 27, will inaugurate 'Atal Bridge', the Sabarmati riverfront foot over bridge connecting the east and west sides of the riverfront in Ahmedabad tomorrow.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 470-acre Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj, and address Khadi Utsav at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects. PM Modi will visit Gujarat on August 27 and 28.
On August 28, PM Modi will also address a programme marking the commemoration of 40 years of Suzuki in India, in Gandhinagar, according to an official statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Prime Minister will address Khadi Utsav at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. At around 10 am on 28th August, he will inaugurate Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj. Thereafter, at around 12 noon, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects in Bhuj.
It has been a constant endeavor of the Prime Minister to popularize Khadi by generating awareness about its products and promoting its use amongst youth. As a result of the efforts of the Prime Minister, since 2014, sale of Khadi in India has witnessed a four fold increase, whereas in Gujarat, the sale of Khadi has witnessed a massive eight fold increase.
During the event, an exhibition showcasing the ‘Evolution of Charkhas’ by displaying 22 Charkhas from different generations used since 1920s, will also be organized.
In addition to this, there will also be a live demonstration of the production of Ponduru Khadi. Further, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new office building of the Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board and a foot-over bridge at Sabarmati.
In Bhuj, PM Modi will inaugurate the Smriti Van Memorial, one of its kind initiative. This memorial has been built in an area of around 470 acres to celebrate the spirit of resilience shown by the people after the death of around 13,000 people who had lost their lives during the 2001 earthquake which had its epicentre in Bhuj. It carries names of the people who had lost their lives during the earthquake.
Further, PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹4,400 crore in Bhuj including Kachchh Branch Canal of Sardar Sarovar Project. The total length of the Canal is around 357 km. It would help in providing irrigation facilities in Kachchh and drinking water in all 948 villages and 10 towns of the Katch district.
In addition to this, he will inaugurate various other projects as well including New Automatic Milk Processing and Packing Plant of Sarhad Dairy; Regional Science Centre, Bhuj; Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre at Gandhidham; Veer Bal Smarak at Anjar; Bhuj 2 Substation at Nakhatrana etc.
Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of various projects worth over Rs. 1500 crores as well, including the Bhuj- Bhimasar Road.
In Gandhinagar, Modi will address a programme marking the commemoration of 40 years of Suzuki in India, being held at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. During the event, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones of two key projects of the Suzuki group in India – the Suzuki Motor Gujarat Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Facility at Hansalpur, Gujarat and Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana.
