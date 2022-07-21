OPEN APP

In pics | ED summons Sonia Gandhi in connection with money laundering case

9 Photos . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 02:20 PM IST Livemint
  • Congress party's interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday was questioned by money laundering investigators, prompting her Congress Party to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of running a 'political vendetta'. 
Congress President Sonia Gandhi arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi. (PTI)
1/9Congress President Sonia Gandhi arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Congress President Sonia Gandhi with party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves from her residence. (PTI)
2/9Congress President Sonia Gandhi with party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves from her residence. (PTI)
Convoy of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi arrives at ED office amid heavy security, after being summoned for questioning in the National Herald case. (PTI)
3/9Convoy of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi arrives at ED office amid heavy security, after being summoned for questioning in the National Herald case. (PTI)
Police personnel outside the All India Congress Committee headquarters (PTI)
4/9Police personnel outside the All India Congress Committee headquarters (PTI)
Congress party activists move a police barrier outside the All India Congress committee office during a protest against the questioning by Enforcement Directorate (ED) of Sonia Gandhi. (AFP)
5/9Congress party activists move a police barrier outside the All India Congress committee office during a protest against the questioning by Enforcement Directorate (ED) of Sonia Gandhi. (AFP)
Congress MPs leave for AICC in a bus after holding a protest march at Parliament House complex to express their solidarity with the party Chief Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)
6/9Congress MPs leave for AICC in a bus after holding a protest march at Parliament House complex to express their solidarity with the party Chief Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)
Congress party activists shout slogans and hold placards inside the All India Congress committee office during a protest against the questioning by ED of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. (AFP)
7/9Congress party activists shout slogans and hold placards inside the All India Congress committee office during a protest against the questioning by ED of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. (AFP)
Congress MPs holding banner and placards stage a protest march at Parliament House complex to express their solidarity with the party Chief Sonia Gandhi  (PTI)
8/9Congress MPs holding banner and placards stage a protest march at Parliament House complex to express their solidarity with the party Chief Sonia Gandhi  (PTI)
Lucknow: Police personnel in a scuffle with Congress workers during their protest outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office aginst summoning of party president Sonia Gandhi (PTI)
9/9Lucknow: Police personnel in a scuffle with Congress workers during their protest outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office aginst summoning of party president Sonia Gandhi (PTI)
