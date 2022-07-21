In pics | ED summons Sonia Gandhi in connection with money laundering case 9 Photos . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 02:20 PM IST Livemint Congress party's interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday was questioned by money laundering investigators, prompting her Congress Party to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of running a 'political vendetta'. 1/9Congress President Sonia Gandhi arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi. (PTI) 2/9Congress President Sonia Gandhi with party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves from her residence. (PTI) 3/9Convoy of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi arrives at ED office amid heavy security, after being summoned for questioning in the National Herald case. (PTI) 4/9Police personnel outside the All India Congress Committee headquarters (PTI) 5/9Congress party activists move a police barrier outside the All India Congress committee office during a protest against the questioning by Enforcement Directorate (ED) of Sonia Gandhi. (AFP) 6/9Congress MPs leave for AICC in a bus after holding a protest march at Parliament House complex to express their solidarity with the party Chief Sonia Gandhi. (PTI) 7/9Congress party activists shout slogans and hold placards inside the All India Congress committee office during a protest against the questioning by ED of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. (AFP) 8/9Congress MPs holding banner and placards stage a protest march at Parliament House complex to express their solidarity with the party Chief Sonia Gandhi (PTI) 9/9Lucknow: Police personnel in a scuffle with Congress workers during their protest outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office aginst summoning of party president Sonia Gandhi (PTI)