In pics | Flight lands in Delhi carrying Indian students stranded in Ukraine

On Sunday evening, a special flight landed in national capital Delhi's airport which brought back Indian who were stranded in the war-torn country, Ukraine .

On 24 February, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said that around 16,000 Indians, mainly students, were stranded in Ukraine, which is now engaged in an intense battle with Russia

As the Russian troops advance in Ukraine, the Indian government has stated that it will do whatever possible to bring back all its citizens stranded in the war-torn nation.

Following the closure of Ukrainian airspace, India is facilitating the evacuation of stranded Indians from Ukraine through its land border crossings with Romania, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

Air India is ferrying hundreds of people.

The second flight with 250 nationals arrived in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday.

The third Air India flight with around 240 Indians had also left for Delhi from Hungarian capital Budapest.

The fourth evacuation flight carrying 198 passengers leaving the Romanian capital Bucharest left for India on Sunday.

India has named the evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga'.

