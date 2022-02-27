Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  In pics | Flight lands in Delhi carrying Indian students stranded in Ukraine

In pics | Flight lands in Delhi carrying Indian students stranded in Ukraine

On 24 February, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said that around 16,000 Indians, mainly students, were stranded in Ukraine, which is now engaged in an intense battle with Russia
1 min read . 07:38 PM IST Livemint

On Sunday evening, a special flight landed in national capital Delhi's airport which brought back Indian who were stranded in the war-torn country, Ukraine

See pictures here

On Sunday evening, a special flight landed in national capital Delhi which brought back Indian who were stranded in the Ukrainian airport
The Indian government has stated that it will do whatever possible to bring back all its citizens stranded in the war-torn nation.
As the Russian troops advance in Ukraine, the Indian government has stated that it will do whatever possible to bring back all its citizens stranded in the war-torn nation.

Following the closure of Ukrainian airspace, India is facilitating the evacuation of stranded Indians from Ukraine through its land border crossings with Romania, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

The first evacuation flight carrying 219 Indians from Bucharest landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening.
Air India is ferrying hundreds of people. 

The first evacuation flight carrying 219 Indians from Bucharest landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

The second flight with 250 nationals arrived in Delhi in the early hours of Sunday.

The third Air India flight with around 240 Indians had also left for Delhi from Hungarian capital Budapest.

The fourth evacuation flight carrying 198 passengers leaving the Romanian capital Bucharest left for India on Sunday.

India has named the evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga'.

