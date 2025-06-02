In pics | Heavy rains, floods, landslides bring North-East states to standstill

With the monsoon season knocking on the doors of the northeast, the states in the region are facing floods, landslides and incessant rain.
According to various reports, the incessant rains in Assam, Sikkim, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and other states have raised the water levels of major rivers like Brahmaputra, Pachnoi, Kushiyara, and others.
Apart from this, lakhs of hectares of land have been inundated in Assam's Lakhimpur district, while north Sikkim's Lachung and Chungthang towns have been affected the worst.
According to a PTI report, which quoted DGP Akshay Sachdeva, 1,678 tourists who were stranded in Lachung and Chungthang towns for several days have been evacuated. But, more than 100 tourists are still stranded in Lachen.
In Tripura, schools in Agartala have been converted into relief camps to accommodate affected families.
News agency ANI, while quoting the officials, said that a total of 130 families, comprising of 464 refugees, have taken shelter at Ambedkar School. Meanwhile, Vivekananda School is currently hosting 220 refugees.
According to the flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 3.64 lakh people in 19 districts of the state were affected by the current deluge. The flood waters submerged 758 villages under 54 revenue circles, reported PTI.
Districts like Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Sribhumi and others are almost under water. On Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited parts of the flood affected areas in Lakhimmpur.
In Sikkim, Lachung, Chungthang and Lanchen are facing floods, landslides, and extreme damage to roads. Though 1,678 tourists stranded in Lachung and Chungthang towns were rescued, innumerable people are still stuck in many parts of the districts.
The BRO are trying their best to restore ne-way vehicular connectivity towards Lachung, Chungthang and Lanchen.
More than 19,000 people have been affected by floods in Manipur as several rivers overflowed and breached embankments due to heavy rainfall, reported PTI.
Authorities stated that at least 3,365 houses have been damaged, 103 localities affected, and 19,811 people hit by floods triggered by torrential rains. While 47 landslides have been reported in different parts of the state.
Districts like Senapati, Imphal, Imphal East and others are facing severe damage due to incessant rainfall and sudden landslides.
In the meantime, BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said he has directed the party workers to provide all possible assistance to those affected by floods, landslides and heavy rains in the region.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday condoled the death of three Army personnel after a landslide struck the military camp at Chaten in Lachen town of Sikkim.
In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, “The news of our soldiers being martyred due to a landslide at an army camp in Sikkim is extremely tragic. May God grant peace to the departed souls and a place at His divine feet. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families.”
"The nation will always remain indebted to our martyrs and their families," the Congress MP said.
As per details, 3 army personnel died and 6 others went missing in the 1 June incident.
With agency inputs.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!