In Pics | Here are India’s most expensive homes and their owners 5 Photos . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 09:45 PM IST Livemint Take a look at the most expensive houses sold in I... moreTake a look at the most expensive houses sold in India 1/5Anil Gupta, Chairperson and MD of KEI Industries, spent ₹140 crore on a house in Shanti Niketan, Delhi. The property is of 1672 sq meter in area. (Business Insider) 2/5JC Chaudhary, the founder and MD of Aakash Educational Services, spent ₹150 crore to buy a house in Vasant Vihar, Delhi. (Business Insider) 3/5Ghanshyambhai Dholakia, one of the directors of Hari Krishna exports, spent ₹185 crore on a bungalow in Worli, Mumbai. (Business Insider) 4/5Neel Raheja, promoter of K Raheja Corps, spent ₹427 crore on 3 Duplex apartment in Worli, Mumbai. The property is of 6206 sq meter in area. (Business Insider) 5/5Radhakishan Damani, Founder and CEO of Dmart, spent ₹1001 crore on a house in Malabar hill area of Mumbai. The property is of 5752 sq meter in area. (Business Insider)