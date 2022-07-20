OPEN APP

In Pics | Here are India’s most expensive homes and their owners

5 Photos . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 09:45 PM IST Livemint

Take a look at the most expensive houses sold in I... more

Anil Gupta, Chairperson and MD of KEI Industries, spent <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>140 crore on a house in Shanti Niketan, Delhi. The property is of 1672 sq meter in area. (Business Insider)
1/5Anil Gupta, Chairperson and MD of KEI Industries, spent 140 crore on a house in Shanti Niketan, Delhi. The property is of 1672 sq meter in area. (Business Insider)
JC Chaudhary, the founder and MD of Aakash Educational Services, spent <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150 crore to buy a house in Vasant Vihar, Delhi.  (Business Insider)
2/5JC Chaudhary, the founder and MD of Aakash Educational Services, spent 150 crore to buy a house in Vasant Vihar, Delhi.  (Business Insider)
Ghanshyambhai Dholakia, one of the directors of Hari Krishna exports, spent <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>185 crore on a bungalow in Worli, Mumbai. (Business Insider)
3/5Ghanshyambhai Dholakia, one of the directors of Hari Krishna exports, spent 185 crore on a bungalow in Worli, Mumbai. (Business Insider)
Neel Raheja, promoter of K Raheja Corps, spent <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>427 crore on 3 Duplex apartment in Worli, Mumbai. The property is of 6206 sq meter in area. (Business Insider)
4/5Neel Raheja, promoter of K Raheja Corps, spent 427 crore on 3 Duplex apartment in Worli, Mumbai. The property is of 6206 sq meter in area. (Business Insider)
Radhakishan Damani, Founder and CEO of Dmart, spent <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1001 crore on a house in Malabar hill area of Mumbai. The property is of 5752 sq meter in area. (Business Insider)
5/5Radhakishan Damani, Founder and CEO of Dmart, spent 1001 crore on a house in Malabar hill area of Mumbai. The property is of 5752 sq meter in area. (Business Insider)
OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout