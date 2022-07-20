Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In Pics | Here are India’s most expensive homes and their owners

5 Photos . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 09:45 PM IST Livemint

Take a look at the most expensive houses sold in India 

1/5Anil Gupta, Chairperson and MD of KEI Industries, spent 140 crore on a house in Shanti Niketan, Delhi. The property is of 1672 sq meter in area.
2/5JC Chaudhary, the founder and MD of Aakash Educational Services, spent 150 crore to buy a house in Vasant Vihar, Delhi. 
3/5Ghanshyambhai Dholakia, one of the directors of Hari Krishna exports, spent 185 crore on a bungalow in Worli, Mumbai.
4/5Neel Raheja, promoter of K Raheja Corps, spent 427 crore on 3 Duplex apartment in Worli, Mumbai. The property is of 6206 sq meter in area.
5/5Radhakishan Damani, Founder and CEO of Dmart, spent 1001 crore on a house in Malabar hill area of Mumbai. The property is of 5752 sq meter in area.
