In pics: How Chennai is gearing up to host 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad

5 Photos . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 04:14 PM IST Livemint

The 44th edition of FIDE's Chess Olympiad will beg...

Chess Olympiad Masscot Thambi is placed at different locations in Chennai to welcome the participants coming from all across the world.
A test competition held to assess the preparedness ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram (PTI)
Chennai's Napier bridge has been painted in a black and white chessboard pattern ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022. (AFP)
Over 2,000 participants are expected from 187 countries across the globe to take part in the event for which the state government has set aside <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>92 crore. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin chaired a meeting at the venue a few weeks ago to review the arrangements ahead of the event. He directed the officers to set up a 24×7 control room to assist the participants, guests, and public. (PTI)
