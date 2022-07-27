In pics: How Chennai is gearing up to host 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad 5 Photos . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 04:14 PM IST Livemint The 44th edition of FIDE's Chess Olympiad will beg... moreThe 44th edition of FIDE's Chess Olympiad will begin in Chennai on Thursday. From painting the Napier bridge like a chess board to holding a nationwide torch relay, preparations for it are going on full swing 1/5Chess Olympiad Masscot Thambi is placed at different locations in Chennai to welcome the participants coming from all across the world. 2/5A test competition held to assess the preparedness ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram (PTI) 3/5Chennai's Napier bridge has been painted in a black and white chessboard pattern ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022. (AFP) 4/5Over 2,000 participants are expected from 187 countries across the globe to take part in the event for which the state government has set aside ₹92 crore. (PTI) 5/5Tamil Nadu CM Stalin chaired a meeting at the venue a few weeks ago to review the arrangements ahead of the event. He directed the officers to set up a 24×7 control room to assist the participants, guests, and public. (PTI)